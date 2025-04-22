Is Trump a tyrant or a savior? Maybe just a bumbler
SummaryThe goals of his second term are ambitious. But so far the execution has been strikingly incompetent.
If you confine yourself to the mass media, you won’t find many dissenters from a binary view of President Trump’s second first hundred days. His hyperactive start is either an overdue and necessarily bruising overhaul of America’s corrupted institutional framework, a revolution against a failed establishment, or else the most menacing arrogation of executive power in the history of the republic, a series of giant steps toward complete authoritarian takeover.