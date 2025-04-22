Is Trump a tyrant or a savior? Maybe just a bumbler

The Department of Government Efficiency has, as many of us suspected it would, delivered a mouse to challenge the mountain of U.S. government spending. The effort to revive American manufacturing is harming American manufacturing. Changing the rules of the international economy has proved hard: We still await even one of those vaunted trade deals from supplicant foreigners. Ending the war in Ukraine hasn’t happened—but we have managed to alienate just about every partner we have. We may at least be edging closer to a bold new Iranian strategy—but it seems to be a retread of Barack Obama’s failed strategy. Not only is there no evidence that China has been cowed by any of this, but it also seems the People’s Republic of Harvard now likes its chances against the federal government—helped by the report that a blundering administration accidentally pressed send.