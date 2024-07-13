Is Ukraine losing the war against Russia?
Summary
- Five maps and charts illustrate the current state of fighting
THE UKRAINE war has become almost static. Both sides have dug in; the front lines barely shifted in 2023. As The Economist recently reported, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, is still publicly claiming that Ukraine will recover all the territory the Russians conquered, even if he privately knows that this will not happen soon, if at all. His frustration with the lack of progress prompted him to reshuffle the leadership of the armed forces earlier in February. Our charts and maps below show where things stand two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.