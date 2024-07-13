Is Ukraine losing the war against Russia?

Ukraine is having more success at sea. Even without much of a conventional navy, Ukraine is inflicting serious damage on Russia in the Black Sea. Missile and drone attacks have bombarded Russia’s fleet: 25 surface ships and one submarine have been destroyed; 15 are under repair. On February 14th Ukrainian officials said they sank another valuable ship, a claim supported by video footage. Russia’s remaining vessels have been forced to operate at much greater distances from Ukraine’s coast.This has established a strategic corridor for grain and other exports, despite Russia’s withdrawal from a UN agreement (see map 2). That is helping the economy in important ways: total exports of grain, oilseeds and vegetable oils in January were higher than they were at the start of 2019 and 2020. Such successes have shown that Ukraine is still in the fight, and that its economy can develop even in wartime. But its allies will need to step up if they want Ukraine to hold Russia back on land for another year.