Is Xi Jinping in trouble?

In its meeting in June the Politburo created regulations (though it did not publish them) clarifying for the first time the responsibilities of party commissions, most of which are still chaired by Mr Xi. Tellingly, they must “co-ordinate without overstepping and ensure implementation without overreaching," the meeting readout said. The new regulations are part of Mr Xi’s efforts to “rule through rules", perhaps so that his agenda prevails even when he is not in the room, says Holly Snape of the University of Glasgow. All this appears part of a drive to ensure that the country answers to the party above all else, with Mr Xi at its head, and that there is no separation of powers.