U.S president Joe Biden's age and fitness has been a cause of concern apart from his fumbles at NATO and U.S Presidential Debat

Concerns have once again resumed on U.S President Joe Biden’s capacity to continue for another term, while global leaders at NATO summit gave their perspective. The president’s health and fitness continue to remain in question. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From Keir Starmer, Justin Trudeau to Emmanuel Macaron–here’s what the leaders said:

Keir Starmer's on Biden's age:'For America to decide' Keir Starmer, Britain's newly elected prime minister, addressed the issue indirectly while discussing age limits for lawmakers. He held the view that it is up to the Americans to decide their president. Starmer further mentioned that the incumbent 81-year old was in good form when met him.“Obviously in America, it’s for the American people to decide who they want to be their president," Starmer told Jake Tapper in an exclusive interview with CNN. Starmer further added that he would express concerns if he had any. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justin Trudeau's on Biden's age: ‘has depth of experience’ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also expressed his support for Biden. He noted that it has always been a privilege for him to work with Biden on key issues."Biden's depth of experience, his thoughtfulness, his steadfastness on the greatest issues and challenges of our time is a credit to the work that we're all doing together," said Trudeau, reported Hindustan Times.

Emmanuel Macron's on Biden's age : president ‘in charge’ French President Emmanuel Macron defended Biden for the verbal slip that the world has been talking about. Biden had mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin, till he corrected himself. Macron was of the view that Biden is ‘in charge’, with a clear stance on important issues. “I saw as always a president who is in charge, clear on the issues he knows well. We all slip up sometimes. It’s happened to me and it could happen again tomorrow," said Macron.

Olaf Scholz's on Biden's age: ‘slips happen’ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared a similar strain of thought with the French president Emmanuel Macron. “Slips of tongue happen, and if you always monitor everyone, you will find enough of them," Scholz told reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!