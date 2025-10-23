Islamic State rises again in Syria, filling a void left by US
Sudarsan Raghavan , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 23 Oct 2025, 07:14 am IST
Summary
Attacks by the militant group are up as it exploits a reduced American presence and the collapse of the Assad regime. “They have returned to our city.”
HAJIN, Syria—The two American-backed Kurdish soldiers were riding in a pickup truck past a row of shops when Islamic State militants on motorcycles opened fire with AK-47s, killing them both.
