Israel brings fight to Beirut, still assessing whether Hezbollah leader is dead
Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Sep 2024, 05:58 PM IST
SummaryA series of overnight attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs followed a massive airstrike aimed at killing Hassan Nasrallah.
Israel brought its fight with Hezbollah to the doorstep of Beirut, with a series of overnight attacks on the city’s southern suburbs following a massive airstrike aimed at killing the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.
