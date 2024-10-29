Israel cuts ties with UN agency, creating new hurdles for Palestinian aid
SummaryThe new laws effectively bans Unrwa from operating in Israeli territory and will make it harder for the agency to lead the humanitarian response to the war in Gaza.
TEL AVIV—Israel’s parliament passed legislation to sever ties with the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, curtailing its ability to work in Gaza and the West Bank at a time when it is leading the humanitarian response to the war in Gaza.
