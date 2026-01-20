Israel destroys parts of U.N. agency headquarters in East Jerusalem
Summary
Israeli authorities began tearing down structures in the Jerusalem compound of Unrwa, escalating a battle between the government and the main agency tasked with providing assistance to Palestinian refugees.
TEL AVIV—Israeli authorities began tearing down structures on a United Nations compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, escalating a battle between the government and the main agency tasked with providing assistance to Palestinian refugees.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story