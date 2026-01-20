Israel destroys parts of U.N. agency headquarters in East Jerusalem

“We kicked them out of here. We removed their immunity," said Yulia Malinovsky, an Israeli right-wing lawmaker who initiated bills during the Gaza war to cut ties with Unrwa. “This organization for us doesn’t exist in Israel any more in any form. This compound in Jerusalem is a compound on government land, and the government is returning its land." Malinovsky posted a photo of herself on X holding the Unrwa office sign in front of the heavily destroyed compound.