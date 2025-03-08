Israel draws up new war plans to pressure Hamas
Dov Lieber , Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Mar 2025, 03:36 PM IST
SummaryAs cease-fire talks stall, Israel has charted a course for gradually increasing pressure on Hamas to the point of another invasion of the Gaza Strip.
President Trump and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff have threatened a return to war in the Gaza Strip if Hamas doesn’t release its remaining hostages. Israel is already plotting out how that would happen.
