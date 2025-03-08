Israel draws up new war plans to pressure Hamas

Some Israeli security analysts say the country is in a much better position to go into Gaza than it was at the beginning of the war. Its ammunition stores are replenished, the limits and pressure imposed on it by the Biden administration have been lifted, and it no longer needs to keep large numbers of troops pinned down on its northern border to guard against an attack by Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia that Israel forced into a cease-fire with a ferocious military campaign last fall.