Israel expands Gaza ground operations in bid to squeeze Hamas

Israeli strikes have killed more than 600 Palestinians since fighting resumed with an intense air campaign on March 18, according to Palestinian health authorities, whose figures don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. The war has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians since it began more than 17 months ago. It was sparked by Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 invasion of southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and saw 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities. A two-month reprieve in the fighting ended this month after Israel and Hamas were unable to come to terms to extend their January cease-fire.