Israel goes to war without Trump. The US may be drawn in anyway

But the US is Israel’s most important ally, and it will be difficult for Washington to avoid being drawn into the conflict in the coming days. Trump is perhaps the only foreign leader who might be capable of talking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of more strikes. The U.S. may be called into Israel’s defense against any retaliation, as it has in the past. Or it may be called the defense of Saudi Arabia and other regional partners, who have been at the mercy of Iran’s attacks before.