Israel, Hamas move closer on Gaza cease-fire deal
Cease-fire talks between Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli government have made progress in recent days, raising hopes a deal could be reached to release some of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip and pause fighting that has dragged on for 15 months.