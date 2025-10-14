Israel, Hamas trade accusations of cease-fire violations
TEL AVIV—Israel and Hamas on Tuesday accused each other of violating the cease-fire that was part of the deal that released all 20 living hostages from Gaza, as the families of deceased hostages whose bodies are still in the enclave expressed anger at delays to their repatriation.