Israel has beaten back its enemies. The war is now rocking its partners.
Omar Abdel-Baqui , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Apr 2025, 06:58 PM IST
SummaryJordan and Egypt are confronting growing anger among their respective populations as Israel’s military expands its war against Hamas while its political far right floats relocating Palestinians.
Two of Israel’s regional partners, Jordan and Egypt, are confronting growing anger among their populations as the Israeli military expands its war against Hamas in Gaza and Israel’s far-right politicians float relocating Palestinians from the enclave.
