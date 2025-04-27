Israel has beaten back its enemies. The war is now rocking its partners.

Egypt has accused Israel of violating their treaty by seizing a corridor along its border, and it has publicly beefed up its troop presence in the Sinai Peninsula. It has refused to approve the accreditation of Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to Egypt, and hasn’t dispatched a new ambassador to Israel. Sisi also refuses to talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone, according to Egyptian officials. Jordan for its part recalled its ambassador from Israel early in the war.