Israel has struck a blow to Iran’s nuclear program—but it isn’t yet a knockout
Laurence Norman , Michael R. Gordon , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Jun 2025, 07:52 AM IST
The Israeli military has damaged critical nuclear infrastructure and killed scientists, but Tehran’s most formidable enrichment plant remains.
Israel has delivered a powerful blow to parts of Iran’s nuclear program, but it hasn’t yet taken out the most heavily protected of Iran’s nuclear sites, leaving Tehran a potential path to the bomb.
