Israel has struck a blow to Iran’s nuclear program—but it isn’t yet a knockout

Israel has also struck critical parts of the supply chain for making a bomb. At Iran’s Isfahan complex in central Iran, Israel took out four buildings, two of which are must-haves for a nuclear weapon. One is Iran’s uranium conversion facility, which turns uranium into the gaseous form needed to feed it into centrifuges. The second was Iran’s fuel fabrication plant, which converts enriched uranium into uranium metal, which makes up a large part of a nuclear warhead.