Iran has huge oil reserves and controls major export routes. What a US military strike might mean for prices.

On the production side, Iran’s southwest oil belt in Khuzestan province—including giant fields such as Ahvaz, which produces roughly 750,000 to one million barrels a day on its own—forms the backbone of output. While wells themselves are rarely the immediate constraint, analysts say processing plants, pipelines and storage facilities in the region represent potential chokepoints because they are harder to repair quickly. But a broader destabilization of the Khuzestan province could put output at risk even without a direct strike on the field itself.