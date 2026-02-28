The world is preparing for a potential U.S. strike on Iran over attempts to denuclearize the country, despite talks between the two countries that are expected to continue in Geneva next week.
Iran has huge oil reserves and controls major export routes. What a US military strike might mean for prices.
SummaryEnergy infrastructure has been part of Middle East conflicts for decades.
