Israel is heading for a full occupation of Gaza—and all the risk it entails
Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 May 2025, 09:32 PM IST
SummaryThe plan could expose Israel to additional legal requirements toward the civilian population and risk ensnaring the military in a long-term quagmire.
TEL AVIV—From the beginning of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, officials have said the military wouldn’t occupy the Gaza Strip. Eighteen months later, the government has approved plans to do exactly that.
