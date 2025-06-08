Israel is putting more women on the front line to help fix its manpower problem
Carrie Keller-Lynn , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Female soldiers are entering the battlefield in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria in ways many previously thought impossible.
GOLAN HEIGHTS—Days ago, an Israeli search-and-rescue team in Gaza spent hours drilling through concrete and plying aside rebar to recover the body of a fallen soldier buried under rubble in Khan Younis.
