Israel is putting more women on the front line to help fix its manpower problem

Israel has for decades had one of the highest female representations among modern militaries, standing at about one-third overall, according to the military’s most recently available data. It quickly drew on women ahead of its 1948 founding war out of a mix of socialist ideology, nationalism and necessity, experts say. Israel later scaled back women’s roles until the 1990s, when Border Guard units opened their ranks to female fighters and a Supreme Court case forced the air force to recruit female pilots. Today, just over half of the military’s combat roles are open to women, and 90% of overall roles.