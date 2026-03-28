JERUSALEM—Israel has begun rationing its use of high-end missile interceptors, hoping to preserve stocks of its most capable defensive weapons in the face of daily Iranian barrages that haven’t let up through four weeks of war.
Israel is rationing best interceptors—and Iran’s missiles are getting through
SummaryIt hopes to preserve its most capable defensive weapons in the face of daily Iranian barrages that haven’t let up through four weeks of war.
JERUSALEM—Israel has begun rationing its use of high-end missile interceptors, hoping to preserve stocks of its most capable defensive weapons in the face of daily Iranian barrages that haven’t let up through four weeks of war.
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