Israel is straining its hard-won ties in the Gulf
Jared Malsin , Summer Said , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 11 Sept 2025, 11:45 am IST
This week’s strike in Qatar cemented Arab concerns about Israel’s appetite for using its powerful military, and raised questions about whether the U.S. can be counted on to impose restraint.
Israel’s airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar has piled fresh strain on its relations with Persian Gulf states, countries that just a few years ago were the cornerstone of its hopes to secure its future by winning diplomatic acceptance in the Middle East.
