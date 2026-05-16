Israel kills Hamas’s ‘ghost’ after years of failed attempts

Israel said it killed Hamas’s military leader in Gaza, eliminating a long-sought target as it continues to hunt down militants linked to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack despite a continuing cease-fire.
Ezzedin al-Haddad, a Hamas veteran who took over as military commander after his predecessor was killed, died Friday evening in an airstrike in Gaza City, Israel said. He had helped plan the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that left 1,200 dead and around 250 as hostages in Gaza, and Israel said he was working to rebuild the group’s military capabilities when he was killed.
Israel said it sent warplanes to strike Haddad shortly after turning up intelligence on his location. Witnesses in Gaza City said they heard loud explosions in Al-Rimal neighborhood around 8 p.m. local time.