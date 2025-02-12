Israel moves troops to Gaza border after Hamas postpones hostage release

Israel sent more soldiers to the Gaza area and canceled leave for troops already there, after Hamas’s declaration that it would postpone the next hostage release raised concerns about the two foes’ fragile cease-fire.

Israel’s military said Monday evening the troop deployments are to “enhance the readiness for various scenarios in the region." Some Israeli troops remain in the Gaza Strip, but their numbers have been pared back under a cease-fire now in its fourth week. The fresh forces will only be deployed along Israel’s border with the enclave, a military spokesperson said Tuesday.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he gave the directive in response to Hamas’s decision to suspend its planned release of three Israeli hostages expected Saturday. The militant group said Israel was violating the agreement by delaying supplies such as tents and mobile homes needed to shelter displaced Palestinians.

Mediators in the talks, who had long warned of rising tensions around the aid issue, said the fact that Hamas made its demand well in advance of the scheduled hostage release in return for Palestinian prisoners indicated the militant group was hoping to work it out, not spark a crisis.

Still, the standoff raised concerns that the agreement could falter before the more than 70 hostages remaining in the enclave are released and Gaza’s deadliest war is ended. Protesters in support of continuing the deal blocked a main thoroughfare from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Tuesday, bearing signs that said, “Abandonment of hostages is a war crime."

Concerns for the welfare of hostages were heightened by the most recent release of three visibly frail Israeli men on Saturday. Idit Ohel, the mother of another Israeli hostage who had been held with the men but remained in captivity, said the military told her that the men were held in tunnels with limited access to food. Israel’s military on Tuesday confirmed one of the hostages slated to be released in the current deal, Shlomo Mansour, 86, had died during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack that left 1,200 dead and sparked the war.

Displaced Palestinians travel north following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Netzarim corridor in Gaza.

Israel’s security cabinet was meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the developments.

The moves are the latest in a series of disputes in a deal that has nevertheless held together. Mediators expected frictions to grow as the two sides begin talks over the second phase of the deal, which involves releasing the remaining hostages and a permanent end to the war. Those talks were set to begin a week ago but have been delayed.

Meetings in Doha, Qatar, this week bore little fruit, Arab mediators said. They were aimed at smoothing out hiccups in the ongoing phase rather than extending the agreement.

Cold weather in Gaza is taxing the enclave’s population of more than two million, most of whom have been displaced during the war. While humanitarian aid is surging into the strip as fighting is paused, Hamas has complained that materials needed for shelter remain in short supply.

Under the agreement, Israel is supposed to facilitate the entry of 60,000 mobile homes and 200,000 tents for Gazans but hasn’t done so, Arab mediators said. An Israeli official said Israel had supplied even more tents than it had committed to.

Far-right Israeli groups said Tuesday they would impede aid trucks from going into Gaza, particularly if the hostage releases don’t go ahead.

President Trump, whose influence helped cinch the cease-fire deal, added pressure on the situation by warning Hamas on Monday that it must release all the hostages by Saturday or face a return to war.

“As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock—I think it’s an appropriate time—I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.

Mediators in the talks said the atmosphere had also been worsened by Trump’s proposal for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip and redevelop it as an international destination while its Palestinian residents are relocated, as well as statements from Israeli officials that indicate they want to return to fighting Hamas rather than negotiate a permanent end to the war.