Israel moves troops to Gaza border after Hamas postpones hostage release
SummaryA dispute over humanitarian aid has led to concerns that the cease-fire could falter before the remaining hostages are released.
Israel sent more soldiers to the Gaza area and canceled leave for troops already there, after Hamas’s declaration that it would postpone the next hostage release raised concerns about the two foes’ fragile cease-fire.
