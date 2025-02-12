Israel moves troops to Gaza border after Hamas postpones hostage release

Concerns for the welfare of hostages were heightened by the most recent release of three visibly frail Israeli men on Saturday. Idit Ohel, the mother of another Israeli hostage who had been held with the men but remained in captivity, said the military told her that the men were held in tunnels with limited access to food. Israel’s military on Tuesday confirmed one of the hostages slated to be released in the current deal, Shlomo Mansour, 86, had died during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack that left 1,200 dead and sparked the war.