Mint Explainer | Israel’s Qatar strike — a step too far?

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes struck a residence in the suburbs of Doha, the capital of Qatar, targeting Hamas militants. The raid has set off a diplomatic storm. Mint explains what happened, why it matters, and the potential consequences for regional peace.

What just happened in Qatar?

Israeli warplanes bombed a suburban Doha residence used by Hamas. More than 10 aircraft reportedly fired long-range missiles targeting top Hamas leaders. Hamas had previously launched missiles on Israel on 7 October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages—the nub of the crisis today.

Did Israel succeed?

Not entirely. At least seven people were killed. Hamas said five militants died, but none of the top leadership Israel aimed for. Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, Hamas political figures, were reportedly present. The casualties appear to have been mostly low-ranking operatives. Israel has yet to release official details.

Isn’t Qatar a US ally?

Yes, Qatar is a major non-NATO ally, which is why the Israeli strike is particularly problematic. The country hosts the largest US naval base in the Gulf region—the same base Iran targeted earlier this year during its brief conflict with the US. That attack, however, was largely symbolic and coordinated with full knowledge of both the Americans and Qataris. The base had been evacuated beforehand, and no lives were lost.

And this time?

Unbelievably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears not to have informed the Americans.

President Donald Trump expressed his frustration on his social media platform Truth Social, saying, “This was a decision made by prime minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me. Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, which is a sovereign nation and a close ally of the United State, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals. However eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal."

That sounds a bit equivocal…

Your guess is as good as anyone’s. Later in the same statement, Trump added: “I believe this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for PEACE!"

The course of geopolitics is becoming increasingly unpredictable these days. Even so, criticism and smelling an opportunity for peace rarely go hand in hand. He clarified, “It's not a good situation but I will say this: We want the hostages back, but we're not thrilled about the way it went down today."

What did Netanyahu say?

In a video statement, Netanyahu doubled down on the bombing. Citing US actions against Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and Pakistan after the 9/11 attack, he accused Qatar of providing safe haven to terrorists and financing Hamas. “I say to Qatar and all nations who harbour terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will."

He also condemned countries that criticized Israel and claimed his actions were in line with the UN principles established after 9/11, which had justified US operations.

What were the Hamas militants doing in Doha?

Doha regularly hosts peace negotiations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the meeting was to discuss a US peace plan for Gaza, which reportedly involves Hamas handing over all remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, along with America's guarantee of further talks to end the war.

On Sunday, Trump had posted: “The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

How did Qatar and the world react?

Doha is furious, and feeling let down because these peace negotiations between the Israelis and Hamas were being conducted with US backing, yet American influence appeared ineffective in preventing the Israeli strike.

As leaders from other Gulf states rushed to Doha to show solidarity, Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani called for a “collective response" to Israel’s attack. “There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region," he told CNN on Wednesday, adding that “the entire Gulf region is at risk".

Condemnations have poured out from pretty much every centre of power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, “Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." He tagged @TamimBinHamad.

What are the implications for regional peace?

Quite grave. Since the 2023 Hamas massacre, Israel has carried out attacks on Palestinian territory, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran and now Qatar. So far, the world has chosen to look away. That’s because the first five of these territories could be said to have harboured Islamic militants inimical to Israel.

But that is not the case with Qatar. In fact, it may be a step too far, as is plain from Modi’s telephone conversation with the Emir. Prospects of the Gaza war and the Iran-Israel war ballooning into a regional conflict have long been feared. Trump said he had assured the Emir that “such a thing will not happen again on their soil".

Commentators say Netanyahu needs to continue with such assaults in order to cement his own political position in Israel. “Why does the prime minister insist on blowing up every small chance for a deal? Why? The people of Israel are tired of this war. End it already and bring everyone back," Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was kidnapped from his kibbutz, was quoted saying in The Guardian.

And the Gaza peace process?

The Gaza peace process looks to be in shreds now. It doesn’t make sense for one side to kill the negotiators from the other side if you want to achieve peace. “I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages," said the prime minister of Qatar.

Qatar also hosts peace negotiations for other conflicts, including between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo—a achievement Trump cited to bolster his claims of being a peacemaker.