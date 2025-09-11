Mint Explainer | Israel’s Qatar strike — a step too far?
Dipankar De Sarkar 5 min read 11 Sept 2025, 06:02 pm IST
Summary
The action, apparently taken without US consent, could spark a long-feared West Asian regional conflagration, dashing hopes for an Israel-Palestine truce.
On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes struck a residence in the suburbs of Doha, the capital of Qatar, targeting Hamas militants. The raid has set off a diplomatic storm. Mint explains what happened, why it matters, and the potential consequences for regional peace.
