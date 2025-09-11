Mint Explainer | Israel’s Qatar strike — a step too far?

Condemnations have poured out from pretty much every centre of power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, “Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." He tagged @TamimBinHamad.