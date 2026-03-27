JERUSALEM—Israel has shifted the focus of its air campaign from destabilizing Iran’s ruling regime to crippling its military-industrial base, hoping to deliver a more lasting setback in the time remaining before it has to stop the fight.
Israel races to pound Iran’s arms production before war ends
SummaryTargeting priorities have shifted to inflicting lasting damage to industrial sites, as hopes of regime change fade.
JERUSALEM—Israel has shifted the focus of its air campaign from destabilizing Iran’s ruling regime to crippling its military-industrial base, hoping to deliver a more lasting setback in the time remaining before it has to stop the fight.
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