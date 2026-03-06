Israel sees a chance to destroy Hizbullah at last

Other signs suggest that Israel is preparing for a bigger war. For days, convoys of Israeli tanks, infantry-fighting vehicles and mine-clearing bulldozers have been making their way to the border. Tens of thousands of reservists have been called up. Although Israeli generals say the government has not yet ordered them to send in their main forces, there seems little doubt it will. With the region and wider world distracted by the war in Iran, and with Hizbullah still weakened from the last war in Lebanon, Israel reckons it is unlikely to have a better opportunity to wipe out its enemy.