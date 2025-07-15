Israel struck a notorious Iranian prison. Its inmates are paying a price.
Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Jul 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Summary
Israel said the strike targeted a symbol of the Iranian regime, but the attack turned out to be among the deadliest and prisoners were transferred to face worse conditions elsewhere.
Authorities at Tehran’s Evin Prison were still attending to the dead and wounded on the evening of June 23 when one of the highest-profile inmates held there, Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, called his wife to tell her he was safe.
