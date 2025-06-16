Israel takes control of Iran’s skies—a feat that still eludes Russia in Ukraine
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Jun 2025, 10:26 AM IST
Summary
The power mismatch in the Israel-Iran war shows the importance of air superiority,
Within 48 hours of starting its war on Iran, Israel said it gained air superiority over the western part of the country, including Tehran. Israeli warplanes began dropping bombs from within Iranian skies instead of relying on expensive long-range missiles.
