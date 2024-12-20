Israel vs Turkey: The intensifying Middle-East power struggle
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 20 Dec 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Summary
- Turkey and Israel are the main strategic beneficiaries of the collapse of the Syrian regime, but now they are on a collision course of their own.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
DUBAI—Turkey and Israel are the main strategic beneficiaries of the collapse of the Syrian regime, an event that has capped the dramatic decline of Iranian influence in the Middle East.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less