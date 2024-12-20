Israel vs Turkey: The intensifying Middle-East power struggle

“We all—not just Israel—should be very careful about trying to pretend that the new regime in Syria is normal," he said. “We are not in the business of creating proxies in Syria, we are in the business of protecting our borders. But it so happens that many of the communities that are close to our borders are minority communities in Syria, and we have to make sure they are not overrun by Islamist militias and these places don’t turn into a military base for a future attack on Israel."