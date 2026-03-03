JERUSALEM—The Lebanese militia Hezbollah didn’t step in to help its patron Iran when it was at war with Israel last year. This time around, Hezbollah did, sending small volleys of rockets and drones into northern Israel on Monday morning, opening a new front in the conflict.
Israel was ready to take on Hezbollah again. Now it can.
SummaryThe Iran-backed Lebanese militia attacks its powerful opponent with rockets and drones, widening the front in the regional conflict.
