Israel-Hamas deal unlikely before end of Biden’s term, US officials say
Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Sep 2024, 09:07 PM IST
SummaryThe Biden administration is still pushing talks, but it is no longer expecting a breakthrough.
WASHINGTON—Despite months of painstaking effort, senior U.S. officials say they don’t expect Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire and a hostage-release deal before the end of President Biden’s term.
