Israeli air dominance means it is shooting down Iranian missiles before they launch
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Jun 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Summary
Iran is firing fewer missiles at Israel each day, making it easier for Israeli air-defense systems to intercept them, according to Israeli officials and air-defense experts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Iran is firing fewer missiles at Israel each day after Israel secured dominance over Iranian skies, enabling it to destroy launchers and take out missiles before they even leave the ground.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story