Israeli airstrike kills dozens of displaced civilians in Gaza
SummaryThe strike, which Israel said was aimed at a militant post, triggered a wave of criticism from Arab governments and threatened to complicate efforts to restart cease-fire talks.
Israel’s military killed dozens of displaced civilians in a Gaza City school complex they were using as a shelter, Palestinian authorities and witnesses said, in an airstrike it said was aimed at a militant command post.
