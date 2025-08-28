Israeli troops raid site deep inside Syria, Damascus says
The hourslong ground operation overnight was backed by airstrikes, according to Syrian state media. Israeli forces have rarely ventured so far into Syria since the fall of Assad.
TEL AVIV—Israeli troops carried out an overnight raid on a site near Damascus, Syrian state media said, a rare ground operation deep inside Syrian territory that comes amid U.S. efforts to end hostilities between the two countries following the Assad regime’s fall late last year.