Israelis craft secret plan to put anti-Hamas Palestinians in charge of Gaza aid
Summer Said , Dov Lieber , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST
SummaryTop Israeli defense official seeks regional support for a plan to enlist Palestinian leaders, with no links to Hamas, for aid distribution and eventually a Palestinian-led governing authority.
Israeli security officials are quietly developing a plan to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip that could eventually create a Palestinian-led governing authority there, Israeli and Arab officials said, causing a fierce backlash from Hamas and creating divisions in Israel’s war cabinet.
