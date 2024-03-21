Israelis craft secret plan to put anti-Hamas Palestinians in charge of Gaza aid

Another Hamas official said the group already felt it was being sidelined by the sea bridge backed by the U.S., U.A.E. and other partners to deliver aid to Gaza. The humanitarian corridor was negotiated directly with the municipality of Gaza City without the group being consulted, the official said. He said Hamas was also nervous about the involvement of Mohammed Dahlan, a former senior member of Fatah who was the head of security in Gaza for the Palestinian Authority before going into exile in the U.A.E.