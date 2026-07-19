Israel’s $50 million experiment to change US public opinion

Israel has retained at least six firms to help with the effort in the U.S. over the past year. Three dozen new people, many of them marketing professionals, have registered as foreign agents for Israel. The country is on track to spend more than any other on U.S. influence disclosed with the federal government this year, said Nick Cleveland-Stout, a researcher who studies foreign lobbying at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Other countries, including Qatar, have spent large sums over the years on influence efforts.