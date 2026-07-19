Israel’s $50 million experiment to change US public opinion

The text messages come from senders named Emma or Sarah, with a group called Friends for Peace. “How do you think the U.S. and Israel’s peace talks with Iran will impact global security?” they ask.
Millions of similar texts have flooded American cellphones in recent months. They are written with artificial intelligence, pushed by a longtime Trump adviser’s firm—and paid for by the Israeli government.
Some 60% of American adults now have an unfavorable view of Israel, according to a March poll by Pew Research, driven by its handling of its wars in Gaza and Iran.
Israel is pouring tens of millions of dollars into a somewhat quixotic effort to beat back that tide, drawing on novel strategies powered by AI and directly paying conservative media.