Israel’s dazzling, daunting, dangerous victory
The Economist 6 min read 25 Jun 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Summary
To bank its gains after 12 brutal days it must turn off its ferocious war machine
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
THERE ARE immutable rules to Middle Eastern wars that not even Donald Trump can change. Once a ceasefire is announced, both sides rush to land one more blow. After the truce starts they sneak in a final volley. For ten hours after the president announced a ceasefire ending the 12-day Iran-Israel war, there were tit-for-tat strikes. By the time he got up on June 24th, Mr Trump had had enough, declaring on the White House lawn, “they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing!" He then called Binyamin Netanyahu and read the riot act. Israel’s jets turned back.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story