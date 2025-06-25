Israel’s dazzling, daunting, dangerous victory

Mr Netanyahu said after the Iran ceasefire that “Israel has placed itself in the first rank of the world’s major powers". But it lacks the scale to act as a permanent hegemon of the Middle East. That points to negotiations from a position of strength. Israel has pivoted before. After the 1973 war it made peace with Egypt in 1979. Today there are opportunities. Security officials accept that in order to maintain a watchful peace with Iran, the only sustainable option is a diplomatic agreement in which Iran accepts severe limitations on its nuclear and missile development. On June 24th the UN’s nuclear watchdog said it was prepared to resume inspections in Iran. It remains to be seen whether the only viable broker, the Trump administration, can impose a deal. It would take months of negotiations during which Israel will have to exercise patience. In Gaza, meanwhile, two weeks ago Israel and Hamas were close to agreeing to a ceasefire, which would have paused fighting for at least 60 days and perhaps led to a lasting truce. Israeli officials believe that, with Iran reeling, Hamas has been deprived of its most important backer and will be more desperate for a deal.