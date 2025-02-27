Israel’s demilitarization demand tests Syria’s shaky government
Sudarsan Raghavan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Feb 2025, 02:01 PM IST
SummaryThe demand is putting the new government in a bind, forcing it to choose between confronting a much stronger Israel or surrendering control of some of its territory.
Israel’s demand for the demilitarization of southern Syria near its border presents a severe challenge for the country’s new rulers, who three months ago brought down the Assad family’s regime.
