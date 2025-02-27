Israel’s demilitarization demand tests Syria’s shaky government

Analysts said more military assaults by Israel could weaken the Syrian leadership’s authority across the country, as well as open it up to internal splits and rivals who could pose their own threats to Israel. The assaults and pressure to demilitarize the south could prompt communities in other parts of Syria to demand autonomy. Armed groups and factions thinking of joining the government could decide to take a wait-and-see attitude if they sense the government doesn’t have a handle on the country.